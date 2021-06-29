Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.45. 423,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,033. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.