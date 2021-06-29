Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTSHF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.90.

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $13.85 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.6589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

