Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

