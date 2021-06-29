Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

