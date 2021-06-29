Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

PANW opened at $378.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

