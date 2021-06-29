Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 113,438 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ET opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

