Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 61,383 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,776,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.25. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

