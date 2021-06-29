Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Decreased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $215.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

