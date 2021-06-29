WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.38 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002685 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $710.22 million and $15.38 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00041665 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006789 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 929,750,070 coins and its circulating supply is 729,750,069 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

