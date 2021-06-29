Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.34 million, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

