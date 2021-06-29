Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,387 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22,580.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $255.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $260.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of -354.29 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

