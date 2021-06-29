Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 2,443 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

