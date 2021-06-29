Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 53,925 Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 754.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merida Merger Corp. I stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Merida Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

