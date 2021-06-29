Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.80 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.