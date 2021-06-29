Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 137.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $601,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

