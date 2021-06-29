Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Catalent by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent stock opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

