Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 507.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,491 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.55% of Workhorse Group worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

