Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 137,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 52.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

