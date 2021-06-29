Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,200 shares, a growth of 303.4% from the May 31st total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.4 days.

OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62. Xinyi Glass has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

