Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,200 shares, a growth of 303.4% from the May 31st total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.4 days.
OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62. Xinyi Glass has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.03.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
