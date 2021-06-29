Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, a growth of 2,241.3% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XIN opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

