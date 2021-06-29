XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 2,915 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.38. 29,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,385. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.