XTX Topco Ltd Invests $574,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Insulet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.56. 6,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,183.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $306.46.

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

