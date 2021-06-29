XTX Topco Ltd Invests $774,000 in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Envestnet accounts for approximately 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE ENV traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,232. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

