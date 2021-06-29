XTX Topco Ltd Invests $967,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $873.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $530.99 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $855.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

