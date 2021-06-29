XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,624. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.28.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.