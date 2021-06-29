XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.80 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Baidu makes up about 0.9% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.27. The stock had a trading volume of 306,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

