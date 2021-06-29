YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $90.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.45.

Several brokerages have commented on YETI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in YETI by 22.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in YETI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in YETI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in YETI by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YETI opened at $92.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.64. YETI has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

