Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.
DAO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of Youdao stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. 13,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,101. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07.
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
