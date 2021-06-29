Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

DAO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of Youdao stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. 13,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,101. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Youdao by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after buying an additional 1,224,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Youdao by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.