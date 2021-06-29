Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $111.93.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

