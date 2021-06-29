Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Meritor posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTOR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Meritor has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 2.12.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.