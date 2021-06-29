Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce sales of $75.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.02 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $317.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $310.40 million to $324.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $340.35 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $352.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of NHI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 345,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,867. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.64. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 78.75%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

