Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce sales of $155.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.56 million. Amarin reported sales of $135.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $651.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amarin.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 2.25. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

