Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post sales of $28.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $28.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $24.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $112.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $114.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $118.60 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $123.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACBI. Truist Securities raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

