Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.24. Clarus reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million.

Several research firms have commented on CLAR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CLAR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 4,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06. Clarus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $798.82 million, a PE ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 39.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 79.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 89.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

