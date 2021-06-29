Zacks: Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $376.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.00 million and the lowest is $374.33 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $258.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $282,141.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock worth $3,833,233. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock remained flat at $$68.52 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 222,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

