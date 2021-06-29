Zacks: Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,420. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 162.64.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

