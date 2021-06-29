Zacks: Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. One Stop Systems reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSS traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. 1,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $102.92 million, a P/E ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.