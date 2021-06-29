Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.44. 11,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,396. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

