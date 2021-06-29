Zacks: Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce $2.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 214,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

