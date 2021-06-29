Zacks: Analysts Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIOP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 299.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 632,132 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 539,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 712.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 538,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 472,514 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.07. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

