Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.34. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 62,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,774. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 19.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

