Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,701,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 653,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,980.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth about $3,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 48,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,571,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.77. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

