Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Guess’ posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS.

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,446,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GES opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -642.86%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

