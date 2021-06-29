Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce $10.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $8.30 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $36.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $57.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 192,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

