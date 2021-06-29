Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

PPL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 61,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,030. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

