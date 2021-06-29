Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce sales of $67.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. QCR reported sales of $69.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $269.90 million, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $282.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in QCR by 9.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ QCRH opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
