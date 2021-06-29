Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce sales of $67.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. QCR reported sales of $69.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $269.90 million, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $282.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in QCR by 9.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

