Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $665.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.86. 1,593,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,362. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

