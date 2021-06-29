Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.92. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.