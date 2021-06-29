Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.23 billion and the highest is $4.35 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $113.10.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in WESCO International by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in WESCO International by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 99,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

