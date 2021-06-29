Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce $688.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $686.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $527.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EEFT traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.06. The company had a trading volume of 370,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.46 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,512,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

